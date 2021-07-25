Small airplane flips over after landing in Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a single-engine airplane flipped over after landing at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport.

According to the National Parks Service, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The airplane came to a stop at the north end of the runway.

Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. They treated two people on the scene, but they neither required treatment at a local hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been made aware of the incident, however, they have released no further details.