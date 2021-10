DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia from Duck, North Carolina.

Michael Andrews was reported missing Monday night.

Police say he’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with gray hair. He was wearing a plaid blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen near Turnbuckle Ct. in the Four Seasons neighborhood. Anyone with surveillance footage or other information is asked to contact Dare Central at 252-473-3444.