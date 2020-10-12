Sheriff’s Office warns residents, visitors following string of vehicle break-ins in Rodanthe

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is now warning residents and visitors following a string of break-ins that happened in Rodanthe.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the started on August 31 at the Camp Hatteras RV and KOA RV Resorts in Rodanthe.

Officials say the suspects have taken firearms, money, wallets, purses and other items from these unlocked vehicles.

“They have taken from those who have worked hard to take a vacation here in the Outer Banks. Money that supports our locals in their businesses. The firearms taken will most likely end up in the hands of those who want to use them for illicit purposes,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information please contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or Dare County Communication Center at 252-473-3444, 24 hours a day. You can also contact Dare County Crime Line and remain anonymous 252-473-3111.

