Sheriff’s Office warns residents following recent increase in illegal street racing in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents following recent reports of illegal street racing.

The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens of several charges in connection to street racing after seeing an “increasing number” of incidents in the area.

The list of charges are listed below:

Prearranged Racing NCGS 20-141.3(a) — It is unlawful for a person to operate a motor vehicle on a street or highway willfully in a prearranged race with another motor vehicle. This is a Class 1 misdemeanor with the possible penalties of a fine, probation, and jail time depending on your prior criminal record. If convicted, your driver’s license would be revoked for (3) years. In addition, your vehicle will be seized at the time of your arrest and will be sold by the Sheriff of the County. You will incur 12 insurance points if you are convicted.



Willful Racing NCGS 20-141.3(b) — It is unlawful to operate a motor vehicle on a street or highway willfully in a speed competition with another vehicle. This is a Class 2 misdemeanor and the punishment includes possible driver’s license revocation for (1) year and 10 insurance points.



Loaning a vehicle for Racing NCGS 20-141.3 — It is unlawful to loan a motor vehicle for use in a prearranged race. If convicted, the owner would face a (3) year suspension of his driver’s license and 10 insurance points.



Betting On a Prearranged Race NCGS 20-141 — It is unlawful to receive or place a bet on the outcome of a prearranged race on a street or highway. If convicted, your driver’s license would be suspended for (3) years-the same as if you were found guilty of prearranged racing.