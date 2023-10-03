MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Dare County deputy shot and killed a person who came at law enforcement with a knife late Monday night in Manteo, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie says.

Doughtie said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Burnside Road, after deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. for a trespassing in progress call.

The person shot by the deputy, who Doughtie says came toward deputies with a knife, died at the scene. That person’s identity has not been released at this time.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave in meantime as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigates the case.

No other details have been released.