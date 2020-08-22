Several OBX businesses targeted by counterfeit $50 bills

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is now warning residents after several businesses in the Outer Banks received counterfeit bills.
Officials say 3 different businesses in Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head have had counterfeit $50 bills taken.
The bills look to be on very good quality paper but appear to have been washed and all with the same serial number.
It also appears to be a $1.00 bill that has been turned into a 50 dollar bill, which if you use the pen on it it will show up as a real bill.
Officials urge resident to contact local law enforcement if they suspect a bill to be counterfeit.
