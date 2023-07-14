A crash on July 14 has blocked US 64 heading to the Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT says a serious crash has shut down US 64, one of the two main routes to the Outer Banks, in both directions just west of the Alligator River Bridge.

There are few details at this time, but NCDOT said at 12:34 p.m. it will likely take several hours before the roadway reopens. You’ll want to take US 264 to bypass the area to get to Manteo, or take 158 through Kitty Hawk.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for the latest updates on this breaking news.