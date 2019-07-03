Coast Guard suspends search for missing 60-year-old swimmer near Oregon Inlet

UPDATE: The Coast Guard suspended their search Wednesday night.

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a swimmer who has been reported missing near the Oregon Inlet.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore issued a news release Wednesday that said a 60-year-old man went out in the water on a boogie board about three quarters of a mile offshore near vehicle ramp 4.

The board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the old Bonner Bridge and the new Marc Basnight Bridge.

The release said the U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Service and Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers have responded to search for the man.

Additional information was not immediately available.

