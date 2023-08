HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Just in time for the new Ninja Turtles movie!

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is celebrating the recent hatching of a sea turtle nest on Hatteras Island.

The last of the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles to make their way to sea were caught on video by Ranger C. Perrotti.

Rangers say the nest hatched during the day earlier this week, and beachgoers called the seashore’s stranding hotline at 252-216-6892.