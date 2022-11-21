KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera.

Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

The assault happened back on November 13 around 8:15 p.m. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Kitty Hawk, said he was run off the road in the area of US 158 and Martin Street by the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the Dodge then followed him to the Dare Centre parking lot, where the victim was assaulted by two males who were in the pickup, police say.

Mesaros’ last known address was in Nags Head, but police say he could possibly be living in Kill Devil Hills. He’s about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair.

There’s no description available for the other suspect outside of the released surveillance photo.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337 and ask to speak with Detective M. Sudduth