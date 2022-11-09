NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon

The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed.

The event starts at 7 a. m. with runners at the Outlets running northbound on the closed lane, and also through the following neighborhoods (Village of Nags Head, Southridge).

The path will continue north to the YMCA, where it will take the path to Nags Head Wood Road and continue north into Kill Devil Hills.

Officials are asking motorists to “be aware of runners, spectators, volunteers, and public safety personnel” during the event.