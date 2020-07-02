Rip current rescue on the OBX Thursday

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Three people got caught up in a rip current on the Outer Banks Thursday, Currituck EMS confirmed.

According to EMS Deputy Chief Tim Riley, the incident happened near Mile Post 3, by the Hampton Inn around 11:20 a.m.

One person made it back to shore on their own, but the others couldn’t get out of the current. Corolla Ocean Rescue responded and rescued the other two people from the water. One was taken to the hospital for observation, Riley said.

Rip currents can quickly pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea and can form even on calm, sunny days. Know the signs.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), indicators of rip currents include:

A channel of churning, choppy water.

Notable differences in water color.

Lines of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward.

A break in the incoming wave pattern.

Before you head to the beach, check the National Weather Service for the latest rip current information.

