Richmond man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Dare County

Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Richmond was arrested after deputies found marijuana and other illegal substances inside his car in Dare County.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy conducted a traffic stop near Highway 64 and Agona Street in Manteo when the deputy smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded to the stop and alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance.

The vehicle was searched and an amount of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were located and seized.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Henry Massie Neal from Richmond, was charged with felony possession of a Scheduled I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijunana paraphernalia.

Neal was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

