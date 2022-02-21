‘Rest easy, old man:’ Stallion approaching end of his life euthanized at Corolla Wild Horse Fund

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A stallion at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund who was in his mid-twenties was euthanized.

According to a recent social media post from the wild horse fund, the horse had been under close observation by staff for the last several months and it had become clear that the animal was approaching the end of his life.

Staff the Corolla Wild Horse Fund were able to find the horse on Feb. 15 and helped him “pass quickly and with dignity.” The horse was subsequently buried in a quiet location near the area where he spent his entire life.

Staff at the facility say the horse lived a wonderful life and died peacefully.