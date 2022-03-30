RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Community members are celebrating the completion of the Rodanthe Bridge in the Outer Banks.

Residents will get a chance to see the newest bridge in the OBX up close during a Community Day on April 9.

The Rodanthe Bridge, a 2.4-mile bridge over Pamlico Sound, will bypass one of the most vulnerable sections of N.C. 12. Residents will be able to walk, run or bike over the bridge during the Community Day before it opens for vehicle traffic in mid-April.

Community Day will begin with the “Run the Rodanthe Bridge” 5-mile and 5K races at 8 a.m., a fundraiser for the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association.



Only registered participants and race volunteers will be able to access the bridge during the race.

At 1 p.m., local officials will make brief remarks at the south end of the bridge and the bridge will be opened to the public for pedestrian and bicycle access until 5 p.m.



Residents are advised that scooters, skateboards and rollerblades will not be allowed on the bridge during Community Day for safety reasons.

During the race, the southbound lane of N.C. 12 in Rodanthe will be closed, with traffic alternating directions in the northbound lane. Motorists in the area should expect congestion along N.C. 12 in and around Rodanthe.

Parking for the Community Day events will be available at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center and at the Rodanthe beach access parking lot. Parking and access at the north end of the bridge will not be available.