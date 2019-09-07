Residents, businesses begin cleanup after Hurricane Dorian hits the OBX

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — In the days ahead, there will be a lot of storm cleanup for the residents and businesses in the Outer Banks.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox said some of the worst damage in South Nags Head was at the Yachtsman Condominiums.

“It sounded like a bunch of sticks starting to break, and then a loud thud. It scared the crap out of us,” says Mike Nagle, who owns one of the units and manages the complex next door called Pier View Oceanfront Condos.

Nagle’s condo could have been hit had the wind direction been slightly different.

Chopper 10 flew over the massive structure to see the damage to the Yachtsman Condos caused by Dorian.

Nagle said, “I feel really blessed we weren’t outside when the roof flew off.”

In Buxton, Chopper 10 captured video of the roof damage at Cape Hatteras Secondary School. Hurricane force winds were all along the southern part of Hatteras Island.

Because of this and the power outages, Dare County Schools announced they would be closed on Monday, Sept. 9.

The flooding in Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village was significant.

Chopper 10 also flew over Ocracoke Island, which is now a virtual ghost town. There was almost nobody on the the ground.

One place that didn’t get flooded was Darrells’s Seafood Restaurant in Manteo. The concept of fighting constant flooding with of all things, water, in an Aqua Dam is intriguing.

The family owner, Tanner Daniels, stood on the giant, heavy-duty water-filled container running the length of the front of the restaurant.

“The rubber gasket of this is on the ground, so no water seeps through, and is heavier than the water on the other side. It is designed to keep three feet of water out,” Daniels said.

The bag protects the entire front of the store. The storm surge wasn’t enough during Hurricane Dorian to fully test the Aqua Dam.

Friday, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was on the Highway 64 causeway running from South Nags Head to Manteo when Dorian snapped power poles in half. The weight of the poles snapping brought down power lines over much of the causeway, which cut off power in Wanchese and parts of Manteo.

Saturday morning power crews were out in absolute force bringing in new power poles working to get power back on.