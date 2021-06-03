Residential structure fire in Nags Head Thursday morning

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire in Nags Head on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene on Memorial Avenue to find an active fire in the rear of the home.

The residents were safely evacuated from the house with no injuries reported.

Authorities from the Colington Fire Department, Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Dare County EMS, Nags Head Police Department and Dare County Sherriff’s Office all responded to the incident.

photos courtesy of Chaplain Rick Lawrenson