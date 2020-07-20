Resident injured, 2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after Kitty Hawk house fire

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Kitty Hawk say one resident was injured and two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Parker Street in Kitty Hawk around 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming out from the front of the single-family home.

All occupants at that time were reported to be out of the home.

The fire was brought under control around 3:50 p.m.

One occupant was taken to OBX Hospital for injuries.

Two firefighters were also treated at OBX Hospital for heat exhaustion. They were later released.

The home and two cars are considered a complete loss. Three nearby homes were also damaged.

The investigation into the origin and cause is still underway.

Fire officials say the extreme heat Sunday made fighting the fire challenging.

“It was only through the efforts of the personnel that responded that no one was severely injured, and more property was not lost. Special thanks to Southern Shores Fire Department Rehab. Unit and Dare County EMS for providing much needed assistance for all our firefighters,” Kitty Hawk fire officials wrote in a news release Monday.

