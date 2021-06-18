Reservations now open for Ocracoke Express ferry

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Ferry System says residents and visitors can now make reservations online and by phone for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry.

The reservations are open for the summer 2021 season, which starts June 21.

The ferry takes passengers between the Hatteras Terminal and Ocracoke Village and is about 65 minutes long.

Daily departures at the following times:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.

The ferry fare is $5 each way. Bicycles cost an additional $1. Children 3 and younger ride free.

Reservations can be made online at www.ncferry.org, or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

In addition, people who inquire at the terminal or make a reservation by phone can buy one ticket and get another free until the end of June.