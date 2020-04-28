Reports of flyers sending “hateful and negative” message in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Ahead of the planned re-entry schedule for Dare County, officials say they are already getting reports of unwelcome behavior.

The county has been closed to visitors and non-resident property owners for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a post on the Dare County official website Tuesday, they’ve received reports of flyers placed on cars with out-of-state license plates that send a “hateful and negative” and in some cases, illegal, message.

“Dare County does not condone this action or message. The flyer claims to be on behalf of Dare County residents, but that is not the reality.”

Starting Monday, May 4, non-resident property owners will begin returning to the community and Dare County officials are asking residents to show compassion and kindness.

Visitors are still prohibited from entering the county.

Here are the specific details of the Dare County entry plan.

Dare County will open to non-resident property owners with a valid entry permit with matching government issued ID according to this schedule:

Beginning Monday, May 4 at 6 a.m. – Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with A – I

Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 6 a.m. – Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with J – R

Beginning Friday, May 8 at 6 a.m. – Entry begins for non-resident property owners whose last name begins with S – Z

The following restrictions will remain in place and must be followed:

Dare County’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy order has been extended to May 22, 2020.

has been extended to May 22, 2020. North Carolina’s Stay at Home order remains in place until at least April 29, 2020.

If you are sick, stay home.

Mass gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer individuals.

Travel only for essential needs.

Only have direct contact with members of your immediate household.

All essential retailers must adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 131 and comply with restrictions on the number of individuals allowed entry based on square footage of space.

In addition to the above restrictions, everyone is now required to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

Click here to view the Plan for Gradual Lifting of Restrictions on Entry to Dare County.

