Reported kidnapping at Cape Hatteras National Seashore under investigation

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities need help as they investigate a reported kidnapping at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last week.

A woman told authorities an “adult white male” kidnapped her from the Coquina Beach access restrooms near Bodie Island Light Station last Wednesday around 6:45 p.m.

She said the man physically forced her to drive her silver 2017 Ford Escape to the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot. That’s where she was able to escape unharmed.

She told authorities she walked along NC 12 until another car picked her up.

National Seashore rangers, special agents with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB) and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall with light colored hair, scruffy chin hair and possible a thin mustache.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the individual responsible for committing this alleged crime are asked to contact the ISB by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.