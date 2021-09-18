Red flags posted in Nags Head beach due to high rip current risk

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Red “no swimming” signs are posted on Nags Head’s beach Saturday due to dangerous rip currents.

In a statement released on the Nags Head website, officials are telling everyone to stay out of the Atlantic Ocean today. Nags Head beach currently sits in a high-risk zone for rip currents meaning swimming is strictly prohibited.

Red "No Swimming” flags are posted on Nags Head’s beach today, Saturday, 9/18/2021, due to the high threat of rip currents. Red flags mean swimming in the ocean is prohibited until these conditions subside & the flags are lowered. For more info visit https://t.co/7aVb78EGLr. pic.twitter.com/OSizu8n8CX — Town of Nags Head (@Townofnagshead) September 18, 2021

In addition to swimming, using surfboards, rafts, and other inflatable devices in the ocean is also prohibited.

The posted red flags will remain up until unsafe conditions subside. The high rip current risk comes as tropical storm system Odette has moved away from Virginia’s coast.

For information on how to spot and survive rip currents at lovethebeachrespecttheocean.com.

If you have questions about safety at the beach, contact Nags Head and Rescue at 252-441-5909. In case of an ocean-related emergency, dial 911.