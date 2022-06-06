OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Beachgoers are being warned to stay out of the ocean on Monday due to strong rip currents in Virginia Beach and the whole Outer Banks as tropical storm Alex moves through the Atlantic.

High rip currents mean surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. In addition to strong rips, the surf is also 5 to 9 feet on Monday.

The National Weather Service says the high risk goes through 8 p.m. Monday. Conditions should improve Tuesday as Alex moves further away.

There’s also a small craft advisory from Ocean City to Wilmington in effect, though the advisory’s only through 4 p.m. Monday for the southern end near while more northern areas have the advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

