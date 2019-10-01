Recovery center opens today as Ocracoke School prepares to hold classes again

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Hyde County are opening a recovery center as efforts to clean up from Hurricane Dorian continue on Ocracoke Island.

County officials say the center is in the Variety Store parking lot off Irvin Garrish Highway.

There will be several agencies at the recovery center, including the Ocracoke Housing & Re-Entry Permits, the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday.

The center’s opening comes as Ocracoke School is gearing up to hold classes again on Wednesday. The school will be hosting open houses Tuesday for parents and students. Here’s a list of locations and times:

Pre-K, Kindergarten and 1st grades: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Daycare Building.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Daycare Building. Grades 2nd through 5th: 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2nd Floor of the elementary school (park and enter by Back Road).

12 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2nd Floor of the elementary school (park and enter by Back Road). Middle School: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching. High School: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

Ocracoke School was heavily impacted by the hurricane, which swept acorss the southern portion of the Outer Banks in early September.

State education officials said last week they sent 200 iPads to the county so displaced students and staff could stay on schedule with their schoolwork.

School officials said the Ocracoke School will hold at classes satellite locations “until further notice” beginning Wednesday at 7:55 a.m.