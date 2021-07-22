Record-high visitation at National Parks in Outer Banks

Oct. 23, 2020. Photo provided by: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Park Service in North Carolina is reporting historic levels of visitation at several of their parks in the Outer Banks.

Officials say that Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial experienced some of the highest levels of visitation ever recorded during the first six months of 2021.

During that time, six individual records were set for the three parks.

Visitation totals at Cape Hatteras National Seashore were 26% higher than the previous record set in 2002. Records show visitation was fourth-highest ever at Wright Brothers National Memorial and the seventh-highest at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

