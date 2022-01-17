Rain, wind causes flooding on OBX

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Rain and wind Sunday and into Monday morning caused some flooding along the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation official N.C. 12 Facebook page shared multiple updates Monday about the status of the road.

On Monday morning, there were 6-10 inches of standing water in some areas, including in the Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo areas. The roads were passable, but drivers were told to use extreme caution.

Overwash and blown sand were also seen from Oregon Inlet to Mirlo Beach, Buxton to Hatteras and on Ocracoke.

Flooding worsened by 8:30 a.m. NCDOT posted a photo showing standing water on N.C. 12 and warned that travel was not advised.

Monday evening around 8 p.m., NCDOT warned that travel was still not advised, especially in vehicles with low clearance. Those driving were asked to use extreme caution.

As of 9:52 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office reported that roads were either cleared already, or had about an inch or two of standing water. The sheriff’s office said the areas with standing water were mostly passable, but some water was rising again, including in the area between Waves and Salvo.

Colington had 3 inches of water in the deepest spots as of 9:52 p.m.