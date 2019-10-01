Puppies found in abandoned house up for adoption, OBX SPCA says

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Need something that will (probably) make you smile? How about some adorable puppies?

In fact, six puppies found in an abandoned house are now up for adoption in the Outer Banks, according to the Outer Banks SPCA.

A post on the shelter’s Facebook page said these “100% mixed & 100% cute” puppies are about four weeks-old and need lots of “of care, attention, and patience.”

The shelter said it does not know the exact breeds of the puppies.

The shelter is located on Driftwood Drive in Manteo, next to the Dare County Regional Airport.