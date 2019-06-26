Project to protect against shoreline erosion on Ocracoke to begin in July

​​​​​​​An aerial photo showing the location of the bulkhead construction project on the north end of Ocracoke Island.​ (Image: NCDOT)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Work will begin soon on an emergency project to protect against shoreline erosion.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $1.9 million contract to a South Carolina-based comanny to build a 1,000 foot bulkhead on the north end of Ocracoke Island.

This bulkhead is expected to protect the Ocracoke South Dock ferry basin and vehicle stacking lanes from erosion.

NCDOT said the work is expected to start the week of July 10 and finish in December.

The bulk head is the first of two projects to address shoreline erosion at the site. A project to construct a groin system adjacent to the bulkhead is in the planning and permitting stages.

The National Park Service is accepting public comments on that portion of the project.