Post offices closed on Ocracoke, Hatteras islands following Dorian

by: Loyd Price

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WNCT) — The post office locations on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands are closed until further notice because of damage from Hurricane Dorian.

U.S. Postal Service officials said residents of Ocracoke Island who bring their ID can collect P.O. Box mail on-site at the Post Office, located at 1122 Irvin Garrish Hwy., on Monday-Friday, between Noon and 8:00 p.m.

Residents of Hatteras Island who bring their ID can collect P.O. Box mail on-site at the Post Office, located at 57689 NC Hwy. 12, on Monday-Friday, between Noon and 4:00 p.m.

