Possible unexploded ordnance found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, safety perimeter is up

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A possible piece of unexploded ordnance was found on the beach Thursday morning near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area in Buxton.

The National Park Service says a safety perimeter of about a half mile has been established around the object and a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance team from Norfolk is on the way. The crew is expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m.

These areas are closed until the team gives the all clear:

Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area

Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area

Buxton Beach Access and parking area

Old military devices are not out of the ordinary on North Carolina’s beaches, said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac in a press release. “Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf.”

No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.