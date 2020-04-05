Portion of NC12 reopens following overwash Sunday morning

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A portion of NC12 has reopened Sunday morning following an overwash.

The roadway between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe was temporarily closed for several hours due to ocean overwash that covered a good portion of NC12 with sand and standing water.

Officials from NCDOT were able to capture a photo of Mirlo Beach Sunday morning as residents woke up to the news.

Crews were soon able to clear the road for an opening at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say crews will “continue working in the area to fortify the dune before the next high tide at 6:30 p.m.”

Good news! NC12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe will REOPEN this morning at 10 a.m. There is still sand and standing water in the roadway, so please drive carefully! NCDOT crews will continue working in the area to fortify the dune before the next high tide at 6:30 p.m. — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) April 5, 2020

Here's a picture of the scene at Mirlo Beach Sunday morning. Once again, Highway 12 is CLOSED between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Our crews are on the scene working to reopen the road as soon as possible. We'll post more information here when we have it. pic.twitter.com/28tMHquHfW — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) April 5, 2020

Latest Posts