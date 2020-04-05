Live Now
Portion of NC12 reopens following overwash Sunday morning

OBX

Courtesy – NCDOT

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A portion of NC12 has reopened Sunday morning following an overwash.

The roadway between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe was temporarily closed for several hours due to ocean overwash that covered a good portion of NC12 with sand and standing water.

Officials from NCDOT were able to capture a photo of Mirlo Beach Sunday morning as residents woke up to the news.

Crews were soon able to clear the road for an opening at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say crews will “continue working in the area to fortify the dune before the next high tide at 6:30 p.m.”

