Portion of NC 12 closed on Ocracoke due to overwash, Hatteras Ferry suspends service

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — A section of North Carolina Highway 12 is closed Monday due to overwash.
NCDOT announced Monday morning that the overwash is causing closures between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service’s Pony Pens.
The overwash was expected to continue through the day. That led to suspension of the Hatteras Inlet Ferry.
There’s no timetable for reopening at this time. NCDOT says NC12 on Hatteras was open, but there were several areas under deep water due to the rain.
