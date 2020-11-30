Portion of NC 12 closed on Ocracoke due to overwash, Hatteras Ferry suspends service

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — A section of North Carolina Highway 12 is closed Monday due to overwash.

NCDOT announced Monday morning that the overwash is causing closures between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service’s Pony Pens.

Due to ocean overwash, NC12 on Ocracoke has been CLOSED between the ferry terminal and the NPS Pony Pens. Overwash is expected to continue through the day today. On Hatteras, NC12 is OPEN, but there are several areas of deep standing water due to rain. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/fcTfVqQ0mq — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 30, 2020

The overwash was expected to continue through the day. That led to suspension of the Hatteras Inlet Ferry.

There’s no timetable for reopening at this time. NCDOT says NC12 on Hatteras was open, but there were several areas under deep water due to the rain.

