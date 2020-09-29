Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills police say a woman stabbed her boyfriend over the weekend.

Police say it happened on Saturday at the Oyster Point condominiums at 700 Skipjack Lane. Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene and detained the suspect, Katherine R. Denny. The victim, Denny’s boyfriend, was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Police said they established probable cause that Denny stabbed her boyfriend and arrested her. She was taken to the Dare County Detention Center and released after 48 hours under a $10,000 unsecured bond. Police say North Carolina has the 48-hour custody rule for domestic-violence related crimes, to provide a “cooling off” period and make sure the domestic violence survivor can take steps to protect themselves.

Police said they typically don’t publicize domestic-related crimes out of privacy for the survivors, but said talk surrounding the incident had spread on social media and they wanted to clear up any misinformation.

No other details in the case were included in a press release Tuesday.

Latest Posts: