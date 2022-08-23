KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kill Devil Hills are looking for a vehicle that fled a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to Kill Devil Hills Police, an officer in the area of Landing Drive saw a silver Mercedez Benz displaying a stolen/fictitious tag around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officer attempted to stop the driver of the Mercedes in the area of Colington Road, but the driver refused to stop and attempted to flee which initiated a pursuit.



Officials say the Mercedes managed to avoid stop sticks that were deployed by neighboring agencies in order to end the pursuit twice.



The pursuit continued in a generally northern direction, eventually crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge into Currituck. The officer initiating the pursuit terminated the pursuit in the area of the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg due to traffic conditions and the concern for public safety from the dangerous operation of the Mercedes.



The driver was not apprehended.

Anyone with information concerning the individual driving the Mercedes is encouraged to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337, the Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or visit the Crime Line tip line at darecommunitycrimeline.org.



