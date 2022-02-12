Police looking for firearm believed to have been washed away following incident in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now looking for a firearm they say was used in an incident in Kill Devil Hills early Saturday morning.

According to Kill Devil Hills Police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased man found on the beach near the Atlantic Street beach access around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.



Police say the death is still under investigation however, a weapon believed to have been used in the incident has not been found.

A release from police states that several .270 rounds were discovered in the course of the investigation indicating that the weapon was a long gun or a hunting rifle. There was also an empty holster for a handgun discovered in the man’s vehicle.

Police believe the weapon was washed away following the incident.



Authorities say tidal action Saturday morning was pushing south. If the weapon washes back up on shore, it may be well south of Atlantic Street.



Police ask all beachgoers to keep their eyes open and to call 911 if they see a firearm at the beach.