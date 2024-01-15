KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say a man accused of several sexual offenses and was arrested in Winston-Salem.

According to police, 48-year-old Jackie Ray Price, of Kill Devil Hills, surrendered to Winston-Salem police on Sunday, Jan. 14 around 3 p.m.

Price went missing on May 8, 2023 around the time he was being investigated for indecent exposure and secret peeping. Police say a suicide note was found at his home but there was no body. Investigators began to suspect that Price was alive and attempting to evade arrest.

Kill Devil Hills police say they were able to narrow Prices location down to Winston-Salem thanks to the assistance of the public. They also expressed their gratitude to the Winston-Salem Police Department for conducting door knocks and alerting their community of Price’s possible presence.

Price was placed under a total bond of $405,000 for felony indecent exposure, seven counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and seven counts of felony secret peeping.