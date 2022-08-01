KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A Dominion Energy worker ran his truck through a red light and seriously injured another driver Sunday morning on U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills, police say.

Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. when the Dominion worker drove his truck, a Freightliner, through a red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection on northbound 158.

At the same time, a Nissan driven by a 72-year-old man from Gilbert, Arizona, was turning left onto 158 from Prospect Avenue and was struck by the truck.

Police say the Nissan driver was seriously hurt and eventually flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There was no update on his condition as of Monday. The Dominion worker was evaluated at the hospital.

Police say the Dominion driver, a 55-year-old man from Chesapeake, was driving around the 50 mph posted speed limit and alcohol was not a factor for either driver.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending, police say.