Police: Dare County man arrested after returning for illegal drugs he left inside store

OBX

Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Dare County has been arrested after leaving behind a container full of illegal controlled substances inside a business and came back thinking he would get it back.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to a business in Wanchese just after 7:30 a.m. on July 16 after employees found a container of what appeared to be illegal controlled substances.

The deputies seized the items and determined them to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Nearly an hour later, officials say a man came back to the store and asked if employees had found the container which at that time had already been turned over to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched and were able to locate and arrest the suspect identified as 35-year-old Willie Owen Saunders.

Saunders was charged with 2 counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

