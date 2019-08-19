Plane misses runway, crash lands in Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – A pilot and one passenger are expected to be okay after the single-engine plane they were on crash landed in Cape Hatteras National Seashore around noon on Monday.
The plane took off from Johnston Regional Airport (JNX) in Smithfield, North Carolina was headed for Ocracoke Island this morning when it missed the runway at Ocracoke Airport by 30 yards.
The pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be alright.
Officials say National Park Rangers, along with Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.