Plane misses runway, crash lands in Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – A pilot and one passenger are expected to be okay after the single-engine plane they were on crash landed in Cape Hatteras National Seashore around noon on Monday.

The plane took off from Johnston Regional Airport (JNX) in Smithfield, North Carolina was headed for Ocracoke Island this morning when it missed the runway at Ocracoke Airport by 30 yards.

At around noon today, a small fixed-wing, single-engine plane crash-landed approximately 30 yards from the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport (W95). The pilot and one passenger walked away from the crash with only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vnf0bM08YY — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) August 19, 2019

The pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be alright.

Officials say National Park Rangers, along with Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.