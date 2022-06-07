NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Nags Head Police Department helped stop a suspected serial counterfeiter.

A coordinated response between the Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions led to the suspect being taken into custody Monday.

The investigation found that the suspect hit at least 17 businesses in Nags Head alone and always used counterfeit $100 bills to make small purchases, to get as much change back as possible, police said.

This same individual passed the fake bills in multiple states, before Nags Head Police tracked the person down.

