Park ranger: 26-year-old surfer bitten by ‘marine animal’ — possibly a shark

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A park ranger says a 26-year-old man from Manteo was bitten by a “marine animal” while surfing Monday afternoon.

Vandzura said the animal was possibly a shark.

Daniel “Boone” Vandzura, chief park ranger, said the man was bitten in the Rodanthe area. The incident occurred near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe, North Carolina, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The National Park Service said the 911 call reporting the incident was received around 2:33 p.m.

The man’s injuries are not serious and not life-threatening, Vandzura said.

He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for a foot injury.

