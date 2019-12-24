Pamlico Sound ferry routes return to regular winter schedule

The Swan Quarter Ferry sets out towards a devastated Ocracoke, N.C. from Swan Quarter, NC with supplies, generators and other emergency response vehicles and personnel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System will resume its normal winter schedule and routes between Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter starting Tuesday.

The routes were running on a different schedule due to concern with shoaling in the Bigfoot Slough ferry channel.

The regular schedule is:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 6:30 and 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

The winter schedule is in place until May 18.