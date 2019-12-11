Owners of some abandoned vehicles on Ocracoke must remove them — or possibly face citations

This image taken from drone video shows the devastion caused by Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke, North Carolina. (WRAL via NBC)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County is warning Ocracoke residents that they need to collect their flooded and abandoned vehicles or possibly face citations from the National Park Service.

Many vehicles were flooded during Hurricane Dorian in September. Many have since been abandoned and left along the side of the roads within the village and on National Park Service property, the release said.

Some of the vehicles are in the right-of-way.

Vehicles that were abandoned, but not on park service land, may be towed and disposed of by Hyde County, the locality wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Those who own abandoned vehicles within the boundaries of Cape Hatteras National Seashore must remove them by Dec. 20 or face a citation from the park service for illegal dumping.

The National Park Service can also recover the cost of towing from the vehicle owners.

As cleanup continues, Hyde County recently proposed an ordinance amendment Dec. 2 that would allow them to remove abandoned vehicles throughout the county. The ordinance would also give the county authority to remove vehicles as part of the county’s existing Dorian debris removal program.

Under that process, the county would need to identify the owner of each vehicle and notify them of their responsibilities to legally dispose of the vehicle.

The amendment will be voted on in January.

“To avoid being cited by NPS or potentially incurring disposal costs for the removal of vehicles from the village, Hyde County strongly suggests that owners of abandoned or discarded vehicles contract with private towing companies for removal of their property,” the county wrote in the news release.

Some private tow companies may remove flooded vehicles for free.

Tow companies serving Ocracoke include, but at not limited to, Jarvis Towing Company (252) 475-4285 and OBX Towing (252) 588-0001.