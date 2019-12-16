Owl struck by car, got stuck behind grill for hours in Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – An owl in Hatteras is reportedly healthy and doing fine after being struck by a car and driven for hours stuck behind the grill over the weekend.

Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation shared the photos of the injured bird early afternoon on December 14.

“Never a good sign to see feathers on the grill,” the post said.

According to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, the bird, which appeared to be a barred owl, was allegedly struck by the car and got stuck behind the grill for at least for 3 hours. It wasn’t until the driver got to their destination that they noticed the bird.

A staff member from the Wildlife Rehabilitation was notified and took the injured owl which was reportedly doing better the next day.