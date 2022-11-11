A segment of the new N.C.12 bridge at the North Carolina Outer Banks. NCDOT photo via WAVY-TV.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Outer Banks officials want to hear from you about the tourism industry.

The Outer Banks Visitor’s Bureau hired an outside company from Canada to study the balance between natural resources and the on-going rise in visitors.

“We know that tourism development can have both positive and negative implications for the quality of life of residents and property owners, and our goal is to listen to all voices and create a shared vision for making the Outer Banks an even better place to live and work, while making it an appealing place to visit,” officials said.

Some residents believe the community is getting too crowded. Officials have launched a survey for residents to give their input about tourism sustainability.

To participate in the survey, click here.