NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks Hospital celebrated its first baby born at the hospital in 2023.

Brick Eric Michael Anderson patiently ignored his December 29 due date to ring in the new year. According to hospital officials, Brick was welcomed by his Kill Devil Hills parents at 5:45 a.m. on January 1. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

Brick joins several New Year babies in Hampton Roads.