Outer Banks Hospital adjusts visitation regulations amid rising COVID-19 cases

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group are adjusting visitation restrictions in response to recent COVID-19 metrics.

The visitation regulations will be effective at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.



Entry requirements will include:

Temperature check: Temperature must be under 100°F degrees.

Masking: Wear mask at all times in the building. Screeners will provide you a hospital mask if you do not have one. Cloth masks are permitted.

Hand washing: Visitors must gel or use hand sanitizer on entry.

Social distancing: Avoid close contact with others.

Limit personal belongings during your visit.

Limit your visit to the patient room, and kindly do not go elsewhere in the hospital except for the Café.

Health officials say the new regulations are part of an “evolving situation” and The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group will continue to monitor the spread and examine local data, including COVID-19 cases in our region, and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.



Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to the hospital or medical practice if they have questions about visitation restrictions. Virtual visitation options such as FaceTime and phone calls are strongly encouraged.



Patients should limit their belongings to a few key items and refer to the below tips:

Bring your phone, tablet or other electronic device to connect with family members

Limit clothing to clean undergarments and one outfit for discharge

Wear or pack non-slip shoesFor the latest information on visitor restrictions

For more information, click here.