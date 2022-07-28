KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — The beloved Outer Banks Forum concert series is coming back.



The concert series announced its return Wednesday with a slate of performances that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for a savory set of seven acts for the upcoming season.

The full line-up is below:

September 17 – VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (VSO) kicks off the season. Known as one of the nation’s leading regional orchestras, their performance is presented in conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series.

October 22 – SHADOWS OF THE 60s A tribute to the spirit, style and excitement of Motown music featuring the legendary hits of The Supremes, The Four Tops and Temptations.

October 26 – LIVERPOOL LEGENDS A Beatles fan group hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.

January 21, 2023 – COUNTRY REWIND Nashville recording artists Swearingen and Kelli present a toe-tapping nostalgic night of outlaw country music from the ’60s and ‘70s.

February 18, 2023 – TIMELESS Acoustical duo Bettman & Halpin’s self-stylings of American standards performed with joyful originality.

March 18, 2023 – CLASSIC MEETS COOL Pianist Barron Ryan’s signature program of groovy classical, jazz renditions, pop tune arrangements and original works that weave a story with music and words.

April 29, 2023 – DAMN TALL BUILDINGS An infectious mix of energy and enthusiasm, Bluegrass at heart with influences of swing, ragtime, jazz, and a hint of contemporary.



Tickets for returning subscribers are reserved until July 30. Afterward, the remaining seats will be available as new season subscriptions from July 31 until August 13 when tickets for individual performances will become available. For more information, CLICK HERE.