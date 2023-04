KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. (WAVY) — Big crowds came out Sunday to celebrate the opening of the Outer Banks’ first Target store.

The new store at 1091 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills had a line around the building when it officially opened at 8 a.m., photos show.

The retailer’s at the site of a former Kmart, which closed about three years ago.

It joins the Walmart in Kitty Hawk as the only two large retail stores on the Outer Banks.