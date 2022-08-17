KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — An Outer Banks man charged with murder has rattled an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

The gated Martin Points neighborhood with waterfront properties sits at the foot of the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Earlier this week, 30-year-old Shayne Michael Perry was arrested, accused of the shooting death of 60-year-old William Bowlin, known to friends as Jeff.

“My father was a great man. He did nothing wrong, and I miss him so much,” said Alexis Bowlin. She says her sister and 30-year-old Shayne Perry had a drama-filled relationship.

On Sunday night, there was loud arguing outside the house.

Apparently, the father, Jeff Bowlin, goes outside to check on his daughter.

Alexis heard what happened next.

“Shayne showed up the other night. I woke up in my sleep, and I heard all this screaming and I heard gunshots.”

Jeff Bowlin was taken to hospital where he later died.

Shayne Perry is now charged with second-degree murder.

“My dad has done nothing in this whole situation, and he was just trying to help my sister. He never hurt Shayne in any way or form.”

Alexis and the family were devastated by what happened, and she told 10 On Your Side her father was a good and decent man who had lots of friends, and in the past even allowed Shayne Perry to live in the house rent-free.

“He loved golfing with his friends, and one thing in particular, I remember about him, he always woke up every morning and went to work. He liked to work, and that’s what he tried to get me to do.”

Shayne Perry remains locked up at the Dare County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.